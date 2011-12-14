(Adds details)

DHAKA Dec 14 Bangladesh will not import rice over the next six months to June 2012 because it has bulging domestic stocks and procurement at home is rising, thanks to successive record crops, a senior procurement official said on Wednesday.

Although Bangladesh is the world's fourth biggest rice producer, with average annual output of 33 million tonnes, it emerged as a major importer early this year, doing several government-to-government deals with Vietnam and Thailand, the world's top two exporters of the grain.

"We have imported 350,000 tonnes of rice so far in the current fiscal year and we don't need to buy further from the global markets in the rest of the year," said the official. The 2011-12 fiscal year started in July.

The imported amount is below an earlier figure of 500,000 tonnes, which was itself reduced from an original estimate of 800,000 tonnes.

"Procurement of rice locally is making good progress this year on successive record crops," he said.

The state grain buyer will import 900,000 tonnes of wheat as targeted for the 2011-12 fiscal year, of which 350,000 tonnes have been purchased or deals finalised, the official said.

The government imported an all-time high of more than 2.2 million tonnes of rice and wheat in the last fiscal year through June, of which 1.3 million tonnes were rice.

Rice stocks in government stockpiles now stand at more than 1.1 million tonnes, double the figure of a year ago and the highest in a decade, boosted by the previous year's hefty imports and more domestic supply.

The government has started local procurement of 200,000 tonnes of rice at 28 taka ($0.36) a kg in the latest harvesting season, in which output is expected to rise 4 percent to hit a record 13 million tonnes.

It set a price to buy rice from local farmers to avoid distress sales, help build stocks to tame prices and run welfare programmes, including subsidised sales.

Total rice production hit 33.54 million tonnes in the 2010/11 financial year, up from 32.32 million a year earlier, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics says.

The south Asian country usually produces enough rice to feed its population of 160 million, but often requires imports to cope with shortages due to natural disasters.

Securing food supplies is a major concern for the government, which is already battling high food inflation, as more than a third of Bangladeshis live on less than $1 a day.