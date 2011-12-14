DHAKA Dec 14 Bangladesh will not import
rice over the next six months to June 2012 because it has
bulging domestic stocks and domestic procurement is rising,
thanks to successive record crops, a senior procurement official
said on Wednesday.
"We have imported 350,000 tonnes of rice so far in the
current fiscal year and we don't need to buy further from the
global markets in the rest of the year," said the official. The
fiscal year started in July.
The imported amount is below an earlier figure of 500,000
tonnes, which was itself reduced from an original estimate of
800,000 tonnes.
"Procurement of rice locally is making good progress this
year on successive record crops."
Although Bangladesh is the world's fourth biggest rice
producer, with average annual output of 33 million tonnes, it
emerged as a major importer early this year, doing several
government-to-government deals with Vietnam and Thailand, the
world's top two exporters of the grain.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Clarence
Fernandez)