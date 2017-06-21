DHAKA, June 21 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued its fourth international tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice, officials said, as it aims to boost depleting stock and tame record-high local prices.

The deadline for offers is July 9, and the rice is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal, a senior official at the state grains buyer said.