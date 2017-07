DHAKA, July 27 (Reuters) - A Bangladesh tender to import 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice drew its lowest offer from Olam on Thursday at $419.51 a tonne, on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, liner out, officials at the state grains buyer said.

Three other trading houses competed for the tender, issued by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, Directorate General of Food. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)