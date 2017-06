DHAKA May 22 Bangladesh received the lowest offer of $427.85 a tonne from Dubai-based Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd in a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice, officials at the state grains buyer said on Monday.

The state agency, Directorate General of Food, came up with its first tender for rice since 2011 as local rice prices hit a record high, and state reserves are at a six-year low. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)