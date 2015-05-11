DHAKA May 11 Bangladeshi police arrested three
human traffickers on Monday after killing four in recent days
and arresting more than 100 in recent months as the
poverty-stricken country cracks down on people smuggling amid an
Asia-wide crisis, an officer said.
There has been a huge increase in refugees from Bangladesh
and Myanmar drifting on boats to Malaysia and Indonesia in
recent days after Thailand, usually the initial destination in
the people smuggling network, announced its own crackdown on
trafficking.
Three traffickers, accused of smuggling of thousands of
people, were arrested in a raid in the southern Bangladeshi
coastal town of Teknaf in the Cox's Bazar district, close to the
border with Myanmar.
"We have produced them before the court while another fled
during the drive," Mohammad Ataur Rahman Khandaker, a senior
police officer in Teknaf, told Reuters.
On Friday and Sunday, four "notorious" traffickers were
killed in gunfights with police, he said.
An estimated 25,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and
Bangladeshis boarded people smugglers' boats in the first three
months of this year, twice as many in the same period of 2014,
the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR has said.
The migrants brave perilous journeys to escape religious and
ethnic persecution and poverty. The UNHCR estimated that 300
people died at sea in the first quarter of 2015 due to
starvation, dehydration and abuse by boat crews.
They were often trafficked through Thailand, a predominantly
Buddhist country, and taken into the country's jungles, where
traffickers demanded ransom to release them or smuggle them
across the border to mainly Muslim Malaysia.
