DHAKA Aug 1 A Bangladesh court on Thursday declared as illegal the country's main Islamic party, Jamaat-e-Islami, effectively banning it from national elections due to be held early next year.

The ruling that the registration of Jamaat as a political party conflicted with the country's secular constitution immediately triggered violent protests by party supporters.

Hundreds of activists blocked a major road and smashed vehicles in Pabna district, northwest of the capital, police said. Further protests were anticipated throughout the afternoon and evening.

Jamaat immediately appealed to the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict, senior defence lawyer Abdur Razzak told reporters. The party would be barred from contesting elections if the Supreme Court upholds the verdict.

More than 100 people have been killed in protests and counter-protests since January, when a tribunal set up by the government to investigate alleged abuses in the country's 1971 war of independence sentenced to death in absentia a former senior Jamaat figure.

Jamaat opposed Bangladeshi independence from Pakistan in the war but denies accusations that some of its leaders committed murder, rape and torture during the conflict. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by John Chalmers and Ron Popeski)