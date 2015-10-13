(Changes date in dateline to Oct 13)
By Pantho Rahaman
GAMBURA, Bangladesh, Oct 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
S uruj Miah walks through his village carrying two large pots of
water, one in his hand and the other on his shoulder. His
8-year-old granddaughter, Rozina, lugs a small pot by his side.
"It is one of our daily duties," Miah says. "We have to walk
almost three kilometres to collect fresh water for our daily
needs."
Miah used to be a farmer in Bangladesh's coastal southwest
district of Satkhira, but rising salt levels in the region's
soil and water have made his land impossible to cultivate.
Six years ago he had to quit farming and now pulls a
rickshaw for a living.
"It is unfortunate, but true," said Miah, who believes he
will never be able to return to farming. Now, "I am bound to be
a labourer", he said.
Climate change-induced alterations to sea level, temperature
and rainfall are affecting freshwater supplies in low-lying
coastal areas around the world, scientists and environmentalists
say.
With more than a quarter of its population living in 19
districts facing or near the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is
especially vulnerable, they say.
If access to fresh water continues to decrease at current
rates in Bangladesh, experts warn, the country faces worsening
drinking and irrigation water scarcity in the next few decades.
"Left unattended, 2.9 million to 5.2 million poor (people)
in southwest coastal Bangladesh will face serious river salinity
problems by 2050," said Susmita Dasgupta, the lead environmental
economist of the World Bank's research department, in an email
interview.
A DIRE PICTURE
A study by the World Bank and Bangladesh's Institute of Water
Modelling (IWM) published last year paints a dire picture of the
future of freshwater supplies for the country's coastal
communities.
In a worst case scenario, the study predicts that the area
served by freshwater rivers - those whose salt levels measure
less than 1 part per thousand - in the country's 19 coastal
districts will drop from 41 percent to 17 percent by 2050.
Researchers believe sea-level rise, rising temperatures,
changing rainfall patterns and a reduction of water flow in the
country's rivers could add to river salinity.
Losing freshwater could mean "significant shortages of
drinking water" and a lack of irrigation water for dry-season
agriculture, the study said.
"The impact of the increase in salinity is already being
felt by the local communities, as they now have to purchase
water from water treatment plants run by commercial operators,"
said Ainun Nishat, a noted Bangladeshi environmentalist and one
of the researchers on the World Bank study.
A dramatic decrease in the area served by freshwater rivers
would also do damage to the region's fishing industry, which
supports approximately a half million families, researchers
said.
According to environment and forest secretary Kamal Uddin
Ahmed, the Bangladesh government is taking steps to combat
rising salinity levels. But potential solutions are still in the
early stages.
For instance, working with local government and the
agriculture ministry, his ministry has started a solar-powered
desalination project in Cox's Bazaar, a popular tourist town.
But "we cannot extend this project to other areas right now
due to lack of funds", he said.
He said the government also has scientists working on a
saline-tolerant rice variety to be used in the affected areas.
MIGRATION?
According to the World Bank-IWM study, the region's salinity
problem is worst during the dry season, when the reduced flow of
fresh water from the Ganges River combines with increased
siltation in the tributaries of the region's rivers to drive up
river salinity.
Of Bangladesh's 19 southwestern coastal districts, the study
pinpointed nine already in danger of being unable to protect
their freshwater resources.
Even in the best case, by 2050 four districts - Barguna,
Jhalokoti, Khulna, and Patuakhali - may no longer have regular
access to fresh water from rivers. And in a worst-case scenario,
Pirojpur district could lose 100 percent of its fresh river
water, while Bagerhat and Barisal could lose over 90 percent,
the study said.
In addition, the study said, five districts will suffer a
serious shortage of water for dry-season agriculture.
"This worrying change might lead to a migration of people
from southwestern Bangladesh," Nishat said.
Most people see leaving their homes as a last resort. But
already the lack of available fresh water is turning daily life
into more of a struggle, families said.
During dry times of the year, Fajar Ali, 70, spends about 50
cents every day - one-third of his daily income - buying water
for his family from local vendors in Gabura who bring it from
nearby cities or collect it from their own fresh water ponds.
"We are spending too much money to buy our drinking water,"
said Ali. "We have enough water all around, but it is too briny
to drink."
