DHAKA Feb 14 Bangladesh plans an international tender soon for the construction and operation of a $640 million solar park to generate 135 megwatts (MW) of electricity and ease chronic power shortages, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will float a tender for the solar project on a build, own and operate basis, said ASM Alamgir Kabir, board chairman.

"Independent power producers and the BPDB will purchase electricity from such parks, even at a higher price, as the country looks desperately to diversify energy sources," he said.

The government has set a target to generate 500 MW of power from renewable energy sources by 2015, against only 55 MW generated now.

The Infrastructure Development Co Ltd, a state-run financial institution, is the main lender to domestic renewable energy companies in Bangladesh.

The World Bank said that it would lend Bangladesh $172 million to install solar and other renewable systems in more than 630,000 homes in rural areas, where connections to the grid are difficult or costly.

That amount is in addition to the $130 million it lent in 2009 to finance solar power in more than 300,000 homes.

Only about one-third of rural households in Bangladesh have access to grid electricity, and about 16 million households have yet to be electrified.

Bangladesh produces about 4,200 MW of electricity, leaving a 1,500 MW gap between supply and demand, energy officials say. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir, editing by Jane Baird)