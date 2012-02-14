(Clarifies in headline that tender to occur)
DHAKA Feb 14 Bangladesh plans an
international tender soon for the construction and operation of
a $640 million solar park to generate 135 megwatts (MW) of
electricity and ease chronic power shortages, a senior official
said on Tuesday.
The state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will
float a tender for the solar project on a build, own and operate
basis, said ASM Alamgir Kabir, board chairman.
"Independent power producers and the BPDB will purchase
electricity from such parks, even at a higher price, as the
country looks desperately to diversify energy sources," he said.
The government has set a target to generate 500 MW of power
from renewable energy sources by 2015, against only 55 MW
generated now.
The Infrastructure Development Co Ltd, a state-run financial
institution, is the main lender to domestic renewable energy
companies in Bangladesh.
The World Bank said that it would lend Bangladesh $172
million to install solar and other renewable systems in more
than 630,000 homes in rural areas, where connections to the grid
are difficult or costly.
That amount is in addition to the $130 million it lent in
2009 to finance solar power in more than 300,000 homes.
Only about one-third of rural households in Bangladesh have
access to grid electricity, and about 16 million households have
yet to be electrified.
Bangladesh produces about 4,200 MW of electricity, leaving a
1,500 MW gap between supply and demand, energy officials say.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir, editing by Jane Baird)