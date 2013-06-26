DHAKA, June 26 Spain's Global Food Management made the lowest offer of $1,448 a tonne, including cost and freight, in an international tender for soybean oil purchase by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, an official at the state agency said on Wednesday.

The tender to import 3,000 tonnes of soybean oil was reissued in April, with the edible oil to be shipped within 50 days after signing the deal.

The state agency has bought 2,000 tonnes of refined palmolien from Malaysia's Aberdeen Foods at $1,010 a tonne.

The state buyer has moved to import essential items including edible oil, pulses and sugar to build reserves before Ramadan starts in July, when higher demand typically drives prices up.

It has started open market sales of edible oil, sugar, pulses and gram from this week to hold prices down and help the poor in the Ramadan as prices creeping up despite ample supplies. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)