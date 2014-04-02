DHAKA, April 2 Singapore-based commodity trader Agrocrop International made the lowest offer of $1,373 a tonne in Trading Corporation of Bangladesh's tender to purchase 2,000 tonnes of refined soyoil, a state agency official said on Wednesday.

The tender opened on March 19 and the offer has been put forward to the commerce ministry for approval, the official said, adding that the source of the soyoil would be Argentina.

The state buyer has moved to import essential items including edible oil to secure supplies ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that starts late June this year, when higher demand for such items typically boosts prices.

Bangladesh is almost entirely dependent on imports of crude and refined palm and soybean oil to meet domestic demand of nearly 1.5 million tonnes.

It imports 1 million tonnes of palm oil, 400,000 tonnes of soybean oil, 150,000 tonnes of rapeseed and 100,000 tonnes of soybean seed annually. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)