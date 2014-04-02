DHAKA, April 2 Singapore-based commodity trader
Agrocrop International made the lowest offer of $1,373 a tonne
in Trading Corporation of Bangladesh's tender to purchase 2,000
tonnes of refined soyoil, a state agency official said on
Wednesday.
The tender opened on March 19 and the offer has been put
forward to the commerce ministry for approval, the official
said, adding that the source of the soyoil would be Argentina.
The state buyer has moved to import essential items
including edible oil to secure supplies ahead of the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan that starts late June this year, when higher
demand for such items typically boosts prices.
Bangladesh is almost entirely dependent on imports of crude
and refined palm and soybean oil to meet domestic demand of
nearly 1.5 million tonnes.
It imports 1 million tonnes of palm oil, 400,000 tonnes of
soybean oil, 150,000 tonnes of rapeseed and 100,000 tonnes of
soybean seed annually.
