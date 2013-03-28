DHAKA, March 28 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh will cancel a tender to buy 3,000 tonnes of soybean oil as bidders failed to meet conditions, a senior company official said on Thursday.

This was the second time the tender was cancelled. Previously it was cancelled due to high offers.

The state buyer will issue a fresh tender soon, the official said, as soybean oil will be needed for open market sales during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts in July, when fasting in the day is followed by feasting in the evening.

The state buyer has also moved to import other essential items such as pulses and sugar to build reserves before Ramadan, when prices of such items tend to spike.

Bangladesh is almost entirely dependent on imports of crude and refined palm and soybean oil to meet domestic demand of nearly 1.5 million tonnes.

It imports 1 million tonnes of palm oil, 400,000 tonnes of soybean oil, 150,000 tonnes of rapeseed and 100,000 tonnes of soybean seed annually. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Himani Sarkar)