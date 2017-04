DHAKA Dec 3 Bangladesh will sign a pact on Wednesday to export 50,000 tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka for the first time in a government-to-government deal at $450 a tonne, a senior food ministry official said.

The price includes cost, freight and insurance and the shipment of the parboiled rice would be within 60 days, the official said.

Strong output and good government stocks have prompted the Bangladesh government to initiate the plan to export rice.

The price of rice has shot up in Sri Lanka after production dropped due to an 11-month drought, which experts consider to be the worst in its recent history. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)