By Ruma Paul
DHAKA Dec 3 Bangladesh signed a pact on
Wednesday to export 50,000 tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka at $450 a
tonne in a first government-to-government deal, a senior food
ministry official said.
Strong output and good reserves have prompted the Bangladesh
government to initiate the plan to export rice. Bangladesh
exports a small quantity of aromatic rice, but this deal would
be its first export of non-fragrant coarse rice.
The price of rice has shot up in Sri Lanka after production
dropped due to an 11-month drought, which experts consider to be
the worst in its recent history.
Mohammad Sarwar Khan, director general of the Bangladesh
food department, and Nalin Fernando, chairman of the Lanka
Sathosa Ltd, signed the deal.
The price included freight and insurance and the shipment of
the parboiled rice would be within 60 days, the ministry
official said.
Bangladesh aims to produce more than 34 million tonnes of
rice this year, up from nearly 33.5 million in the previous
year. Its reserves have risen to more than 1.2 million tonnes
from nearly 1 million tonnes a year earlier.
The world's fourth-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh
consumes almost all its production to feed its population of 160
million. It often needs to import rice to cope with shortages
caused by natural calamities such as floods or droughts.
Although it did not import rice during the last two years,
Bangladesh was ranked as the fourth-largest importer of the
grain by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2011, with a
volume of 1.48 million tonnes.
In late 2012, the government considered lifting a
four-year-old ban on rice exports to support farmers as record
crops and bulging domestic reserves pushed prices below
production costs.
But prices soared in January 2013, and the government backed
away from scrapping the export ban.
Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry reduced taxes on rice imports
in April and on pulses in July to help mitigate the effects of
this year's drought on the market.
($1 = 77.75 Bangladesh Taka = 131.05 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by David Clarke)