DHAKA, July 10 At least 25 people, mostly women
and children, were killed and dozens were injured in a stampede
in Bangladesh on Friday when hundreds of destitute people rushed
for a clothing charity handout to mark the holy month of
Ramadan, police said.
The crushed happened when more than 1,500 people gathered
outside a chewing tobacco factory to collect free clothing in
Mymensingh, 115 km (70 miles) north of the capital.
"The moment the door opened, all the people altogether
rushed through the gate. Many fell on the ground and others ran
over them, and they died," said Anowara Begum, who was injured
in the stampede.
Six people, including the owner of the factory, have been
arrested on suspicion of failing to ensure safety, police
official Mahbubur Rahman said.
Stampedes are not uncommon in South Asia during religious
gatherings and festivals.
In March, at least 10 people were killed in a stampede
during a Hindu ritual attended by thousands of devotees on the
banks of a river near Dhaka.
