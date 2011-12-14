* Aims to import 200,000 T of white sugar in 2012
* Output at 100,000 T against demand of 1.4 mln T
(Adds details)
DHAKA Dec 14 Bangladesh Sugar and Food
Industries Corporation issued an international tender on
Wednesday to import 25,000 tonnes of sugar as part of efforts to
build reserves, an official with the corporation said.
The last date of submission of offers is Jan. 28 and the
tender will open on the same day.
Another tender to import a similar quantity of sugar is due
to open on Jan. 7, after being deferred from Dec. 10.
In May it last purchased 50,000 tonnes of sugar from
France-based commodities firm Sucden at $720.90 a tonne,
including cost and freight.
The state sugar buyer aims to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar in
2012 to build stocks and hold down domestic prices, another
senior corporation official said.
Another state buyer Trading Corporation of Bangladesh last
month imported 12,500 tonnes of white sugar from India's Uma
Corporation at around $700 a tonne, on a cost and freight basis.
Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its
annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces
nearly 100,000 tonnes.
Private millers import mostly raw sugar from India, Brazil,
Thailand and Cuba.
On Wednesday, benchmark March sugar futures traded
down 0.4 percent to 23.34 cents a lb. The contract has regained
some ground after dipping to 22.71 cents in late November, the
lowest level for the front month since June.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Anis Ahmed and Keiron
Henderson)