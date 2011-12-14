* Aims to import 200,000 T of white sugar in 2012

DHAKA Dec 14 Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation issued an international tender on Wednesday to import 25,000 tonnes of sugar as part of efforts to build reserves, an official with the corporation said.

The last date of submission of offers is Jan. 28 and the tender will open on the same day.

Another tender to import a similar quantity of sugar is due to open on Jan. 7, after being deferred from Dec. 10.

In May it last purchased 50,000 tonnes of sugar from France-based commodities firm Sucden at $720.90 a tonne, including cost and freight.

The state sugar buyer aims to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar in 2012 to build stocks and hold down domestic prices, another senior corporation official said.

Another state buyer Trading Corporation of Bangladesh last month imported 12,500 tonnes of white sugar from India's Uma Corporation at around $700 a tonne, on a cost and freight basis.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces nearly 100,000 tonnes.

Private millers import mostly raw sugar from India, Brazil, Thailand and Cuba.

On Wednesday, benchmark March sugar futures traded down 0.4 percent to 23.34 cents a lb. The contract has regained some ground after dipping to 22.71 cents in late November, the lowest level for the front month since June. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Anis Ahmed and Keiron Henderson)