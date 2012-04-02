DHAKA, April 2 Trading corporation of Bangladesh will import 25,000 tonnes of sugar from E D & F Man Sugar Ltd at $645.56 a tonne, including cost and freight, a senior corporation official said on Monday.

The London-based firm was the lowest bidder in a tender that was issued late February by the state purchasing agency.

"We are making efforts to ensure supplies of essential commodities for the Muslim fasting month Ramadan," TCB spokesman Mohammad Humayun Kabir said.

The price is lower than those another state buyer Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation paid for a total of 75,000 tonnes in three tenders. [ID: nL4E8DE268]

The state purchasing agencies have stepped up imports to meet swelling demand during Ramadan when sugar prices routinely spike.

The TCB has reissued an international tender to import 12,500 tonnes of sugar as it made no purchase in the original tender. Officials said this was due to "unreasonably high prices offered by bidders."

The deadline to submit offers is April 21 and shipment is within 45 days of the opening of a letter of credit. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and James Jukwey)