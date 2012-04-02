(Adds further details)

DHAKA, April 2 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh will import 25,000 tonnes of sugar from ED&F Man Sugar Ltd at $645.56 a tonne, including cost and freight, the company said on Monday.

The London-based firm was the lowest bidder in a tender that was issued late February by the state purchasing agency.

"We are making efforts to ensure supplies of essential commodities for the Muslim fasting month Ramadan," spokesman Mohammad Humayun Kabir said.

The price is lower than those another state buyer Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation paid for a total of 75,000 tonnes in three tenders. [ID: nL4E8DE268]

The state purchasing agencies have stepped up imports to meet swelling demand during Ramadan when sugar prices routinely spike.

The TCB has reissued an invitation to tender to import 12,500 tonnes of sugar as it made no purchase in the original tendering. Officials said this was due to "unreasonably high prices offered by bidders."

The deadline to submit offers is April 21 and shipment is within 45 days of the opening of a letter of credit.

Another tender from Sugar Corporation is due to open on April 7, after being delayed by four weeks.

The government is also in talks to import sugar from Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of the sweetener.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces less than 100,000 tonnes.

Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil and Thailand. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Greg Mahlich)