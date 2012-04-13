DHAKA, April 13 Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has delayed a bidding deadline in an international tender to import 25,000 tonnes of white sugar, a corporation official said on Friday.

The new deadline to submit offers is April 21 instead of April 7, the official said. The deadline in the tender had already been delayed once from March 10.

"We are watching sugar prices in the domestic market," he said.

Prices of sugar remained stable over the recent weeks but were up from a year earlier.

The state purchasing agencies have stepped up imports to meet swelling demand during the Muslim fasting month Ramadan when sugar prices routinely spike.

"We have a stock of 100,000 tonnes of sugar and 75,000 tonnes are being imported for Ramadan," the official said.

Another state buyer, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, is buying 25,000 tonnes of sugar from E D&F Man Sugar Ltd at $645.56 a tonne, including cost and freight.

The TCB has reissued an invitation to tender to import 12,500 tonnes of sugar as it made no purchase in the original tendering.

The government is also in talks to import sugar from Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of the sweetener.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces less than 100,000 tonnes.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces less than 100,000 tonnes.