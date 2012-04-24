DHAKA, April 24 A Bangladesh state buyer has pushed back an international tender to import 25,000 tonnes of white sugar by a month to May 26, the third time it has been delayed and a move that comes at a time when stocks are high.

The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has 100,000 tonnes of sugar in stock and has already finalised deals to import 75,000 tonnes through tenders to meet swelling demand during the Muslim fasting month Ramadan.

Officials gave no reason for the delay, saying only that they were watching domestic prices. Prices of sugar have been stable over the recent weeks although they are higher than a year earlier.

Another state buyer, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, is buying 25,000 tonnes of sugar from E D&F Man Sugar Ltd at $645.56 a tonne, including cost and freight.

It has also reissued a tender invitation for 12,500 tonnes of sugar after making no purchase in the original tender.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces less than 100,000 tonnes. Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil and Thailand.

The government is also in talks to import sugar from Brazil, the world's largest sugar producer and exporter. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)