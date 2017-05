DHAKA, June 17 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has received the lowest offer of $543.50 a tonne, including cost and freight, from Singapore's AgroCorp International in a sugar purchase tender, an official at the state buyer said on Monday.

The tender to buy 12,500 tonnes of white sugar was reissued in May and closed on June 1, and the offer has to be approved by the cabinet's purchase committee, with the sweetener to be shipped within 50 days of signing the deal.

The state buyer has moved to import essential commodities including edible oil and pulses to build reserves ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts in July, when higher demand traditionally pushes up prices.

But factors such as high offers from participating traders are slowing the process. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)