DHAKA, March 22 Bangladesh Sugar and Food
Industries Corp said on Sunday it received no bids for the
export of 75,000 tonnes of sugar in an international tender to
the European Union, amid low global prices.
The state agency typically imports white sugar to build its
reserves, but a bumper output allowed it to hold the export
tender for EU countries, under a preferential quota for the
least-developed countries to tap high stocks.
The tender opened this month but drew no bids as global
prices are too low, said Harun Mia, the agency's chief
purchasing officer.
In October, the agency cancelled its first international
tender since 2012, to export 25,000 tonnes of sugar to the
European Union, as the only bid it received was below the local
market.
Global sugar prices this year have been under pressure from
ample supplies from the top two producers Brazil and India, with
white sugar sinking to a six-year low this month.
White sugar from the government stockpile is being sold at
mill gates at 37 taka ($0.51) a kg, almost half the cost of
production. Still, the government agency has found it tough to
sell the sweetener, as private refiners are offering the same
price but with incentives such as free delivery.
In April, Bangladesh raised import duties on raw sugar by a
third and on refined sugar by half, to discourage imports as
ample domestic supplies led to a drop in prices.
Private refiners in Bangladesh imported around 2 million
tonnes of raw sugar in the fiscal year that ended in June 2014,
up from 1.37 million the previous fiscal year.
Bangladesh depends on imported raw sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4 million to 1.5 million tonnes of refined sugar.
In late 2012, the government allowed exports of sugar by
private refiners who had been calling for overseas sales as they
have more than 3 million tonnes of refining capacity.
Private refiners mostly import raw sugar from Brazil, India
and Thailand and export refined sugar to East Africa and the
Middle East.
