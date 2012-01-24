(Adds details)

DHAKA Jan 24 Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has issued an international tender to import 25,000 tonnes of refined sugar as part of efforts to build reserves, an official with the corporation said on Tuesday.

The last date of submission of offers is March 10 and the tender will open on the same day.

Last month, it issued another tender for a similar quantity of sugar, with offers due by Jan. 28.

The state sugar buyer aims to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar in 2012 to build stocks and cool domestic prices of the sweetener.

Bangladesh tax authority has waived duty of 2,000 taka ($25) a tonne on import of refined sugar.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces nearly 100,000 tonnes.

Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil, Thailand and Cuba.

Sugar futures ended at a 2-1/2-month high on Monday on cautious dealings as Europe's ability to contain the debt crisis appeared uncertain.