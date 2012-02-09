* Speeds up imports to build reserves for Ramadan (Adds details)

DHAKA Feb 9 E D & F Man Sugar Ltd has secured a tender to supply 25,000 tonnes of sugar to Bangladesh at $670.59 per tonne, including cost and freight, a senior procurement official said on Thursday.

The London-based firm made the lowest offer in a tender issued by the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation that closes on Jan. 28.

The state sugar buyer aims to import 200,000 tonnes of the sweetener in 2012 to build reserves and help cool domestic prices.

The state purchasing agencies have stepped up imports to meet swelling demand during the Muslim fasting month Ramadan when sugar prices routinely spike.

"We have started the process to build stock to prevent any artificial crisis, especially in the Ramadan," the corporation official said.

Two more tenders for a total of 50,000 tonnes of sugar are due to open on Feb. 11 and Mar. 10.

Another state buyer, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, last month floated a tender for 12,500 tonnes of sugar that is due to open on Mar. 13.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces only around 100,000 tonnes.

Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil, Thailand and Cuba.

Raw sugar prices were slightly higher on Thursday, continuing to lack any impetus to a break out of the recent 23-25 cent range. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)