DHAKA Feb 14 Singapore-based Agrocorp International Ltd has won a tender to supply 25,000 tonnes of white sugar to Bangladesh at $657.95 a tonne, including cost and freight, a senior procurement official said on Tuesday.

The firm was the lowest bidder in a tender issued by the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation that opened on Feb. 11.

The price is lower than the lowest offer of $670.59 a tonne in a previous tender won by E D & F Man Sugar Ltd, in line with falls in global sugar prices.

The state purchasing agencies have stepped up imports to meet swelling demand during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan when sugar prices surge.

"We may issue more tenders to secure supplies for the month of Ramadan to prevent any artificial crisis and price hikes," the corporation official said.

Another tender floated by the corporation for a similar quantity of sugar is due to open on Mar. 10, as it plans to import 200,000 tonnes in 2012.

Another state buyer, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, last month floated a tender for 12,500 tonnes of sugar that is due to open on Mar. 13.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces only around 100,000 tonnes.

