(Adds details)
DHAKA Feb 14 Singapore-based Agrocorp
International Ltd has won a tender to supply 25,000 tonnes of
white sugar to Bangladesh at $657.95 a tonne, including cost and
freight, a senior procurement official said on Tuesday.
The firm was the lowest bidder in a tender issued by the
Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation that opened on
Feb. 11.
The price is lower than the lowest offer of $670.59 a tonne
in a previous tender won by E D & F Man Sugar Ltd, in line with
falls in global sugar prices.
The state purchasing agencies have stepped up imports to
meet swelling demand during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan
when sugar prices surge.
"We may issue more tenders to secure supplies for the month
of Ramadan to prevent any artificial crisis and price hikes,"
the corporation official said.
Another tender floated by the corporation for a similar
quantity of sugar is due to open on Mar. 10, as it plans to
import 200,000 tonnes in 2012.
Another state buyer, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, last
month floated a tender for 12,500 tonnes of sugar that is due to
open on Mar. 13.
Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its
annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces only
around 100,000 tonnes.
Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil,
Thailand and Cuba.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)