DHAKA May 31 A Bangladesh state buyer has
postponed an international tender to buy 25,000 tonnes of white
sugar after delaying it for a third time, because of high
domestic stocks and stable prices.
The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has
stocks of nearly 185,000 tonnes of sugar, which officials say
are sufficient to meet swelling demand during the Muslim fasting
month of Ramadan.
"Prices of sugar have been stable over the months and there
is no shortage in stocks. So we postponed the tender for now and
will revive it when we need it," a senior corporation official
said.
In New York, raw sugar futures inched lower to levels above
a 21-month low touched a week ago as a firmer dollar weighed on
dollar-denominated commodities by making them more expensive in
terms of other currencies.
Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4 million tonnes as it produces less than 100,000
tonnes. Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India,
Brazil and Thailand.
The government is also in talks to import sugar from Brazil,
the world's largest sugar producer and exporter.
Another state buyer, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, is
buying 25,000 tonnes of sugar from E D& F Man Sugar Ltd at
$645.56 a tonne, including cost and freight.
