DHAKA May 31 A Bangladesh state buyer has postponed an international tender to buy 25,000 tonnes of white sugar after delaying it for a third time, because of high domestic stocks and stable prices.

The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has stocks of nearly 185,000 tonnes of sugar, which officials say are sufficient to meet swelling demand during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"Prices of sugar have been stable over the months and there is no shortage in stocks. So we postponed the tender for now and will revive it when we need it," a senior corporation official said.

In New York, raw sugar futures inched lower to levels above a 21-month low touched a week ago as a firmer dollar weighed on dollar-denominated commodities by making them more expensive in terms of other currencies.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as it produces less than 100,000 tonnes. Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil and Thailand.

The government is also in talks to import sugar from Brazil, the world's largest sugar producer and exporter.

Another state buyer, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, is buying 25,000 tonnes of sugar from E D& F Man Sugar Ltd at $645.56 a tonne, including cost and freight. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Clarence Fernandez)