DHAKA Feb 3 Bangladesh Sugar and Food
Industries Corporation has delayed by a week the bidding
deadline in its first ever international tender to export 50,000
tonnes of refined sugar, a senior corporation official said on
Sunday.
The state agency issued the tender last month in which the
sugar from locally produced cane will be exported to European
Union countries under a preferential quota for the
least-developed countries.
"The new deadline to submit offers is Feb. 9," said Harun
Mia, purchase chief of the state agency, which had until now
imported sugar to build up reserves and rein in domestic prices.
He gave no reason for the delay.
In December, the government gave permission to the agency to
explore the quota opportunity to cover some losses as production
costs are often above the selling price.
Domestic sugar prices have remained stable over the last
year.
Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces less than
100,000 tonnes.
Late last year the government also allowed limited exports
of sugar for private refiners, who had been calling for overseas
sales as they have around 2 million tonnes of refining capacity.
In 2010, the government put an embargo on sugar exports to
contain the soaring domestic price of the sweetener.
Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil
and Thailand.
