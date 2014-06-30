DHAKA, June 30 Bangladesh's sugar output in
2013/14 (July-June) rose 20 percent from a year ago at a time
when the state procurement agency is struggling with huge stocks
of unsold sweetener amid rising raw sugar imports by private
refiners.
Bangladesh Sugar & Food Industries Corp typically imports
white sugar for its reserves, but good output and high stocks
allowed it to come up with a global tender in 2012 to export
refined sugar from locally produced cane to the European Union
under an EU preferential quota.
"Sugar production hit 128,300 tonnes this year, up from
107,000 tonnes last year," Harun Mia, chief purchasing officer
of the state agency said.
"But, we are in huge trouble with unsold sugar stocks. Even
last year's sugar is not yet sold," he said.
Private refiners in Bangladesh imported around 2 million
tonnes of raw sugar in the current fiscal year ending this
month, up from 1.37 million tonnes in the year to June 2013.
