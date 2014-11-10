DHAKA Nov 10 Bangladesh Sugar & Food Industries
Corp (BSFIC), although struggling to handle huge stocks, will
not reissue a tender to export sugar to the European Union as
global prices are too low, a senior official of the state agency
said on Monday.
Last month, the agency cancelled its first international
tender since 2012, to export 25,000 tonnes of sugar to the
European Union, as the only bid it received was below the local
market.
"At the moment we are not going to reissue the tender as
global sugar prices are low. The only bid we received in the
tender was even lower than our local selling price," the
official said.
Global sugar prices this year have been under pressure from
ample supplies from the top two producers Brazil and India, with
benchmark New York sugar prices dropping to multi-year
lows in September.
White sugar from the government stockpile is being sold at
mill gates at 40 taka ($0.51) a kg, almost half the cost of
production. Still, the government agency has found it difficult
to sell the sweetener, as private refiners are offering the same
price but with incentives such as free delivery.
In April, Bangladesh raised the import duties on raw sugar
by a third and on refined sugar by half to discourage imports
amid a drop in local prices due to already ample local supplies.
Private refiners in Bangladesh still imported around 2
million tonnes of raw sugar in the fiscal year that ended on
June 30, up from 1.37 million tonnes the previous fiscal year.
Bangladesh depends on imported raw sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4 million-1.5 million tonnes of refined sugar.
In late 2012, the government allowed exports of sugar by
private refiners who had been calling for overseas sales as they
have more than 3 million tonnes of refining capacity.
Private refiners mostly import raw sugar from Brazil, India
and Thailand while they export refined sugar to East African and
Middle Eastern countries.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)