DHAKA Aug 27 Bangladesh has increased duty on
imports of raw and refined sugar to discourage overseas buying
amid a drop in prices due to ample supplies, a senior tax
official said on Thursday.
The duties on imports of raw sugar have been raised to
around 7,000 taka ($90) a tonne from 2,000 taka previously, said
the official at the customs wing of the National Board of
Revenue.
Duties on refined sugar imports have been increased to
nearly 10,500 taka ($135) from 4,500 taka earlier.
($1 = 77.7500 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)