DHAKA Aug 27 Bangladesh has increased duty on imports of raw and refined sugar to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in prices due to ample supplies, a senior tax official said on Thursday.

The duties on imports of raw sugar have been raised to around 7,000 taka ($90) a tonne from 2,000 taka previously, said the official at the customs wing of the National Board of Revenue.

Duties on refined sugar imports have been increased to nearly 10,500 taka ($135) from 4,500 taka earlier.

($1 = 77.7500 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)