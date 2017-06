DHAKA Feb 27 Singapore-based Agrocorp International Ltd has secured a tender to supply 25,000 tonnes of white sugar to Bangladesh at $655.95 a tonne, including cost and freight, a senior procurement official said on Monday.

The firm was the lowest bidder in a tender issued by the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation that opened on Feb. 25. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)