DHAKA Feb 11 A Bangladeshi firm has submitted the highest bid to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar at $704 a tonne FOB from a state food agency for export to Europe, a senior official said on Monday.

The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, which has until now imported sugar to build up reserves, last month issued the first ever international tender to export refined sugar from locally produced cane to European Union countries under an EU preferential quota for least developed countries.

Deshbandhu Sugar Mills Limited offered the highest price, while another bidder in the tender was London-based E D & F Man Sugar Ltd, which offered $597.50 a tonne.

The offer from Deshbandhu has been sent to the cabinet's purchase committee for approval, the official said.

In December the government gave permission to the agency to explore the quota opportunity to cover some losses as production costs are often above the selling price.

The official ruled out any immediate plan to issue another export tender, however, as the state agency needs to maintain a certain level of reserves to be able to rein in domestic prices, which have remained stable over the past year.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes, because it produces less than 100,000 tonnes from its cane.

Late last year the government also allowed limited exports of sugar by private refiners, who had been calling for overseas sales as they have around 2 million tonnes of refining capacity.

Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil and Thailand.

In 2010 the government put an embargo on sugar exports to contain soaring domestic prices.

The international sugar market is struggling with excess supplies and a third successive global sugar surplus widely forecast for the 2012/13 season. Many sugar traders at a recent conference expected the market to resume a downward trend in the near future. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Jane Baird)