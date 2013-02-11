(Adds details)
DHAKA Feb 11 A Bangladeshi firm has submitted
the highest bid to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar at $704 a tonne
FOB from a state food agency for export to Europe, a senior
official said on Monday.
The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, which
has until now imported sugar to build up reserves, last month
issued the first ever international tender to export refined
sugar from locally produced cane to European Union countries
under an EU preferential quota for least developed countries.
Deshbandhu Sugar Mills Limited offered the highest price,
while another bidder in the tender was London-based E D & F Man
Sugar Ltd, which offered $597.50 a tonne.
The offer from Deshbandhu has been sent to the cabinet's
purchase committee for approval, the official said.
In December the government gave permission to the agency to
explore the quota opportunity to cover some losses as production
costs are often above the selling price.
The official ruled out any immediate plan to issue another
export tender, however, as the state agency needs to maintain a
certain level of reserves to be able to rein in domestic prices,
which have remained stable over the past year.
Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4 million tonnes, because it produces less than
100,000 tonnes from its cane.
Late last year the government also allowed limited exports
of sugar by private refiners, who had been calling for overseas
sales as they have around 2 million tonnes of refining capacity.
Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil
and Thailand.
In 2010 the government put an embargo on sugar exports to
contain soaring domestic prices.
The international sugar market is struggling with excess
supplies and a third successive global sugar surplus widely
forecast for the 2012/13 season. Many sugar traders at a recent
conference expected the market to resume a downward trend in the
near future.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Jane Baird)