DHAKA Nov 13 A state buyer in Bangladesh is importing 12,500 tonnes of white sugar from India's Uma Corporation at around $700 a tonne, on a cost and freight basis, to build reserves and hold down domestic prices, a senior official said on Sunday.

State-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has initially signed a deal to import 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Uma Corporation and has a target to import up to 30,000 tonnes from the company, TCB spokesman Mohammad Humayun Kabir said.

"First consignment with 3,000 tonnes of sugar has already arrived at Chittagong port," he said.

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) also purchased 50,000 tonnes of sugar from France-based commodities firm Sucden at $720 a tonne, including cost and freight, a senior corporation official said.

Another tender from BSFIC to import 25,000 tonnes of sugar is due to open on Dec. 10, after being deferred from Nov. 19.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces only around 60,000 tonnes. Private millers import mostly raw sugar from Brazil, Thailand, India and Cuba. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)