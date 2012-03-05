DHAKA, March 5 Bangladesh is looking to buy 100,000 tonnes of sugar from Brazil in its first ever government-to-government deal with the world's largest producer and exporter of the sweetener, a senior official said on Monday.

A delegation from Bangladesh headed by Industries Minister Dilip Barua left for Brazil to seal the deal after almost a year after the government initiated talks on a deal, the ministry official said.

"We want to secure supplies for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan," he said.

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has also delayed a bidding deadline by four weeks in an international tender to import 25,000 tonnes of white sugar, a corporation official said on Monday.

"The new deadline to submit offers is April 7 instead of March 10 And the tender will open on the same day," the official said without giving any reason for the delay.

The state purchasing agency plans to import 200,000 tonnes of sugar this year to build reserves and help cool domestic prices.

The corporation has so far finalised three deals for a total of 75,000 tonnes of sugar, of which 50,000 tonnes would be supplied by Singapore-based Agrocorp International Ltd at $655.95 a tonne and $657.95 a tonne and the rest by London-based E D & F Man Sugar Ltd at $670.59 per tonne.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet its annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces less than 100,000 tonnes.

Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil and Thailand. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)