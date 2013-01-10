(Adds details)
DHAKA Jan 10 Bangladesh Sugar and Food
Industries Corporation has issued its first tender to export
50,000 tonnes of sugar to European Union countries under a quota
system, a senior corporation official said on Thursday.
The deadline to submit offers is Feb. 2, said Harun Mia,
purchase chief of the state agency, which had until now imported
sugar to build up reserves and rein in domestic prices.
The 50,000 tonnes of sugar from locally produced cane will
be exported to EU countries under a preferential quota for the
least-developed countries.
Early last month the government gave permission to the
corporation to export the sugar, Mia said.
"It would cover some losses of the corporation as sugar
production cost is often higher than the selling rate," he said.
Domestic sugar prices have remained stable over the last
year.
Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4 million tonnes as the country produces less than
100,000 tonnes.
Late last year the government also allowed limited exports
of sugar for private refiners, who had been calling for overseas
sales as they have around 2 million tonnes of refining capacity.
In 2010, the government put an embargo on sugar exports to
contain the soaring domestic price of the sweetener.
Private refiners import raw sugar mostly from India, Brazil
and Thailand.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed and Alison
Birrane)