DHAKA Feb 24 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, a state buyer, has floated an international tender to import 12,500 tonnes of refined sugar, a corporation official said on Sunday.

The last date for submission of offers is March 30 and the sugar is to reach Chittagong port within 50 days of the opening of the letter of credit, the official said.

Bangladesh depends largely on imported sugar to meet annual demand of 1.4 million tonnes because it produces less than 100,000 tonnes from its own cane.

Separately, Bangladesh's Deshbandhu Sugar Mills this month submitted the highest bid to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar, at $704 a tonne FOB, from another state agency for export to Europe.

The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, which has until now imported sugar to build reserves, last month issued the first international tender to export refined sugar from locally produced cane to European Union countries under an EU preferential quota for least-developed countries.

