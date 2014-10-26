DHAKA Oct 26 Bangladesh Sugar & Food Industries
Corp has cancelled a tender to export 25,000 tonnes of sugar to
the European Union, with an official saying the only bid it
received - of $295 a tonne from London-based ED&F Man Sugar -
was too low.
The state sugar agency issued its first tender since 2012
earlier this month as it struggles with huge stocks amid rising
raw sugar imports by private refiners.
"The tender has been cancelled as the bid is even lower than
our local selling price," the official said on Sunday, adding
that a final decision on whether the tender will be reissued has
not been made.
The state agency typically imports white sugar to build its
reserves. However, strong output and high stocks allowed it to
come up with a global tender in 2012 to export to the EU, under
a preferential quota, sugar refined from locally-produced cane.
White sugar from the government stockpile is being sold at
mill gates at 40 taka ($0.51) a kg, almost half of the
production cost.
Still, the government agency finds it difficult to sell the
sweetener, as private refiners are offering the same price but
with more incentives, such as free delivery.
Private refiners in Bangladesh imported around 2 million
tonnes of raw sugar in the fiscal year that ended in June, up
from 1.37 million tonnes in the previous fiscal year.
In April, Bangladesh raised the import duty on raw and
refined sugar to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local
prices due to ample supplies. The duty on raw sugar imports is
2,000 taka ($26) a tonne, up from 1,500 taka earlier, while that
on refined sugar is 4,500 taka, from 3,000 taka earlier.
The country needs to maintain enough reserves to be able to
rein in domestic prices, which have been stable over the past
year due to huge raw sugar imports by local refiners.
Global sugar prices have been kept under pressure by ample
supplies. As a result of four straight years of surpluses,
benchmark New York prices on Sept. 17 dropped to their
lowest in more than four years.
Bangladesh depends on imported raw sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4-1.5 million tonnes of refined sugar.
In late 2012, the government allowed exports of sugar by
private refiners who had been calling for overseas sales as they
have more than 3 million tonnes of refining capacity.
Private refiners mostly import raw sugar from Brazil, India
and Thailand while they export refined sugar to East African and
Middle Eastern countries.
($1 = 77.40 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)