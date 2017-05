DHAKA Feb 19 Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corp has issued an international tender to export 75,000 tonnes of sugar to the European Union as the state agency has huge stocks of the sweetener.

The tender will close on March 10, Harun Mia, chief purchasing officer of the state agency, said on Thursday.

The state agency typically imports white sugar to build its reserves, but a bumper output and high stocks allowed it to export.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Miral Fahmy)