DHAKA Feb 19 Bangladesh Sugar and Food
Industries Corp has issued an international tender to export
75,000 tonnes of sugar to the European Union to tap high state
stocks.
The tender will close on March 10, Harun Mia, chief
purchasing officer of the state agency, said on Thursday.
The state agency typically imports white sugar to build its
reserves, but a bumper output and high stocks allowed it to
export.
The sugar, obtained from locally produced cane, will be
exported to EU countries under a preferential quota for the
least-developed countries.
In October, the agency cancelled its first international
tender since 2012, to export 25,000 tonnes of sugar to the
European Union, as the only bid it received was below the local
market.
Global sugar prices this year have been under pressure from
ample supplies from the top two producers Brazil and India, with
white sugar sinking to a six-year low this month.
White sugar from the government stockpile is being sold at
mill gates at 37 taka ($0.51) a kg, almost half the cost of
production. Still, the government agency has found it difficult
to sell the sweetener, as private refiners are offering the same
price but with incentives such as free delivery.
In April, Bangladesh raised the import duties on raw sugar
by a third and on refined sugar by half to discourage imports
amid a drop in local prices due to already ample local supplies.
Private refiners in Bangladesh imported around 2 million
tonnes of raw sugar in the fiscal year that ended in June 2014,
up from 1.37 million tonnes the previous fiscal year.
Bangladesh depends on imported raw sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4 million-1.5 million tonnes of refined sugar.
In late 2012, the government allowed exports of sugar by
private refiners who had been calling for overseas sales as they
have more than 3 million tonnes of refining capacity.
Private refiners mostly import raw sugar from Brazil, India
and Thailand and export refined sugar to East Africa and the
Middle East.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by William Hardy)