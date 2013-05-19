India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
DHAKA May 19 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has reissued a tender invitation for 12,500 tonnes of refined sugar, a senior official from the state buyer said on Sunday, after failing to make a purchase in the original tender due to high prices.
The last date for submission of offers is June 1 and the sugar is to reach Chittagong port within 50 days of the opening of the letter of credit, the official said.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India