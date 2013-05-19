DHAKA May 19 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has reissued a tender invitation for 12,500 tonnes of refined sugar, a senior official from the state buyer said on Sunday, after failing to make a purchase in the original tender due to high prices.

The last date for submission of offers is June 1 and the sugar is to reach Chittagong port within 50 days of the opening of the letter of credit, the official said.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)