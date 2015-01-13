DHAKA Jan 13 Bangladesh's central bank has
launched a weekly Islamic bond issuance programme, providing
local lenders with a new short- term liquidity management tool
and boosting the prospects of Islamic finance in the
majority-Muslim country.
Bangladesh has developed a sizeable Islamic finance industry
but a lack of sharia-compliant instruments such as sukuk
threatens to limit further growth of the sector.
The central bank has had a sukuk programme since 2004 which
has sold six-month paper, but more frequent issuance and a wider
range of tenors are increasingly needed for an industry which
has doubled in size in the past four years, bankers said.
The central bank auctioned three-month and six-month sukuk
on Jan. 1, selling 855 million taka ($11 million) and 936
million taka respectively, it said in a statement.
Future auctions of the profit-sharing sukuk will be held
every Thursday. Last week, the central bank auctioned 50 million
taka worth of three-month sukuk and 452 million taka worth of
six-month sukuk.
Islamic banks now represent close to a fifth of total bank
deposits in Bangladesh, which has a Muslim population of about
160 million.
In June, the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services Board
said the south Asian country needed to develop its sukuk market,
as well as a sharia-compliant lender of last resort facility and
Islamic deposit insurance.
($1 = 77.7000 taka)
(Writing and additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)