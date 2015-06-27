By Serajul Quadir
| DHAKA, June 27
DHAKA, June 27 Summit Group, the leading power
generator in Bangladesh, will invest at least $1 billion to
build five power plants capable of producing 1,310 megawatts
(MW) of electricity by 2020, aiming to ease a prolonged crisis
in the country's energy supply, a senior executive said.
Ayesha Aziz Khan, finance director, told Reuters that by
2016 at least 300 MW would be added while the rest would be
added by 2020.
"The plants will be fired by a combination of fuel oil and
gas (and) will go into production starting from next year,"
Ayesha said, noting the biggest plant with a capacity of 660 MW
will be in operation by 2020.
"If we don't start developing new projects now we will again
see the mismatch between demand and supply widening, resulting
in acute shortages and blackouts," Ayesha added.
"Our current total investment in Bangladesh's power sector
is $1.4 billion and we will invest at least another $1 billion
in the next few years to implement new power plants."
Demand for electricity in Bangladesh is rising 7 percent
annually.
Ayesha also said Summit Group, whose listed sister companies
include Summit Power Ltd, Summit Purbanchol Co Ltd
, Summit Alliance Port Ltd and Khulna Power
Co Ltd, planned to explore opportunities in
neighboring counties, "but for that we need favorable laws and
regulations related to foreign exchange ... which at the moment
is lacking."
"The way our regulations are structured Bangladeshi
businesses have very limited ability to raise and structure
capital," she said, noting financial derivatives such as hedging
products and bonds were in their infancy in the country.
Up to now the growth that has taken place in Bangladesh has
been largely dependent on subsidised natural gas and low-cost
labor. "Both these factors are not and should not be
sustainable. We need to work towards more value addition,
employment creation," she said.
Energy is a fundamental need for development.
"We must access and develop regional hydro electricity
potentials and nuclear energy. But fossil fuel will remain our
main energy source for many years to come."
Bangladesh produces 7,000 MW of electricity but demand far
exceeds supply, with a daily deficit of up to 1,500 MW with only
65 percent of its 160 million population having access to the
national grid.
Summit has a 12 percent share of Bangladesh's national power
generation, however this is expected to rise to almost 16
percent, contributing around 1,200 MW in 2015, the official
said.
(Editing by David Holmes)