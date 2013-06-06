DHAKA, June 6 A teenage seamstress who survived
17 days trapped under the rubble of a collapsed Bangladesh
garment factory walked smiling out of a military hospital on
Thursday and into a new job in a five-star hotel.
"I never dreamed I would return again, I am grateful to
everyone," said 19-year-old Reshma Begum, wearing a bright green
scarf and flanked by soldiers in fatigues at an event at the
hospital where she was recovering from her ordeal.
"I could not imagine, from where I was, to where I am now."
Like many other traumatised survivors, Begum vowed never to
return to work in the garment industry, the main employer for
millions of poor women from rural Bangladesh.
Accepting a job with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide
Inc's five star Westin Dhaka property, Begum will trade
in the monthly wage of $65 that she used to earn for a basic
salary of $450 in her new role welcoming guests.
"We are proud to have her on board with us. I hope we can
together create a good future and career for this young woman,"
said Westin Dhaka manager Azim Shah.
Soldiers pulled Begum from a dark, tomb-like chamber under
what remained of the eight-storey Rana Plaza complex on May 10,
hours after rescuers found the body of the 1,000th victim of the
disaster, one of history's worst industrial accidents.
The final death toll reached 1,129.
Begum apparently survived thanks to a small bottle of water
and four packets of biscuits she had taken to work that day.
Factories at Rana Plaza made clothes for brands including
British discount fashion retailer Primark, owned by Associated
British Foods Plc, and Canada's Loblaw Cos Ltd as
well as Spanish retailer Mango.
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel and Ruma Paul)