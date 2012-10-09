DHAKA Oct 9 Luxury leather goods sold across
the world are produced in a slum area of Bangladesh's capital
where workers, including children, are exposed to hazardous
chemicals and often injured in horrific accidents, according to
a study released on Tuesday.
None of the tanneries packed cheek by jowl into Dhaka's
Hazaribagh neighbourhood treat their waste water, which contains
animal flesh, sulphuric acid, chromium and lead, leaving it to
spew into open gutters and eventually the city's main river.
"Hazaribagh's tanneries flood the environment with harmful
chemicals," said Richard Pearshouse, author of the Human Rights
Watch report. "While the government takes a hands-off approach,
local residents fall sick and workers suffer daily from their
exposure to harmful tannery chemicals."
Pearshouse told Reuters ahead of the release of the study
that at least 90 percent of the leather and leather goods
produced in Bangladesh come from Hazaribagh, a foul-smelling
area where up to 15,000 people are employed in tanneries.
It is a rapidly growing source of export income for the poor
South Asian country, worth $663 million in financial 2011/12,
with China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, Spain and the
United States the main buyers.
"Foreign companies that import leather produced in
Hazaribagh should ensure that their suppliers aren't violating
health and safety laws or poisoning the environment," he said.
Bangladesh's industry minister, Dilip Baura, told Reuters
the government was aware of the pollution and health hazards in
Hazaribagh, but they will be tackled under a plan to relocate
the tanneries to an area outside Dhaka by mid-2013.
Human Rights Watch said the move to a dedicated site outside
the capital was originally planned for 2005, but the deadline
was missed due to bureaucratic delays. Also, the government
sought extensions to a 2009 High Court order to relocate the
tanneries outside Dhaka and then ignored the order when the
extension lapsed, it said.
"Hazaribagh is a glaring example of how indifferent
governments can be towards citizens," said Syeda Rizwana Hasan,
chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers
Association.
"We raised the issue several times with the authorities,
made protests against the deplorable conditions out there but no
government took any positive steps to address them. Relocation
of the tanneries is on the cards, but the government is delaying
it, apparently to appease tannery owners and ensure them maximum
benefits," she told Reuters.
Pearshouse, who conducted 134 interviews during five months
of research in Dhaka, said the air and soil were "incredibly
contaminated" in Hazaribagh. He saw residents of the slum
bathing in ponds that were black with pollution.
He also found that children, some as young as 11, were
employed by tanneries for around 1,000 taka ($12.30) a month.
They were engaged in hazardous work, such as soaking hides in
chemicals, cutting tanned hides with razor blades and operating
dangerous machinery.
Bangladesh exports both raw leather and finished leather
products, mostly footwear, including high-end fashion shoes.
(Writing by John Chalmers; Additional reporting by Anis Ahmed;
Editing by Ron Popeski)