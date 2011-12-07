DHAKA Dec 7 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a third straight week at weekly auction, and the volume sold was up even as the amount on offer also increased, brokers said on Wednesday.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose 4.2 percent to 152.55 taka ($1.97) per kg from the previous sale, said an official at the National Brokers Limited, the largest tea broking firm in the country.

Nearly 2.6 million kg of tea was offered at the country's only auction centre, in the main port city Chittagong, and 15.8 percent was left unsold. That compared with 26 percent unsold in the previous auction when the amount on offer was 2.4 million kg.

"There was huge demand from local buyers as the government are planning to impose taxes on tea imports," the official said.

Pakistani buyers, who took part in the previous three auctions after a long absence, were less active this week, he said.

The country has become a net importer of tea after previously ranking as the world's fifth-largest exporter.

Tea exports fell to $3.2 million in the fiscal year ended in June from $5.65 million the previous year, mainly due to growing domestic demand.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the main importers of Bangladeshi tea.

The next auction will be held on Dec. 13 with around 2.4 million kg on offer. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)