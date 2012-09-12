DHAKA, Sept 12 Tea prices in Bangladesh inched down at a weekly auction on Tuesday on an improvement in supplies, though strong demand limited the drop, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 211.16 taka ($2.6) a kg against 211.27 taka per kg at the previous sale a week ago, an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm, said.

More than 1.91 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 2.24 percent was left unsold.

That compared with 2.58 percent unsold in the previous auction, when the offered volumes were 1.59 million kg.

"A larger weight of tea was on offer which witnessed a strong demand whereby most teas were fully firm to slightly dearer particularly the good liquoring varieties," National Brokers said in its market report.

The next auction will be held on Sept. 18, with around 1.8 million kg on offer.

Around a quarter of Bangladeshi tea is of poorer quality, compared with those of other countries, whereas prices of good-quality tea are higher.

There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the 2011/12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said.

Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 200.00 - 205.00 Medium Brokens 209.00 - 211.00 Small Brokens 210.00 - 213.00 Plain Brokens 180.00 - 190.00

FANNINGS Best Fannings 211.00 - 214.00 Good Fannings 209.00 - 211.00 Medium Fannings 207.00 - 209.00 Plain Fannings 180.00 - 190.00

DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 200.00 - 228.00 Dust 205.00 - 226.00 Churamoni Dust 200.00 - 247.00

