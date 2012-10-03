DHAKA Oct 3 Tea prices in Bangladesh eased at auction for the fourth consecutive week on Tuesday due to ample supplies, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 190.67 taka ($2.30) a kg against 203.49 taka per kg at a sale last week, said an official at the country's largest tea broking firm, National Brokers Limited.

More than 2.1 million kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 16.30 percent unsold. That compared with 5.92 percent unsold in the previous auction, when 1.88 million kg was offered.

"A larger weight of tea was on offer this week and owing to lack of competition, prices declined quite substantially," National Brokers said in a report.

Around 2 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Oct. 9.

Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 185.00 - 188.00 Small Brokens 187.00 - 191.00 Plain Brokens 170.00 - 180.00

FANNINGS Best Fannings 190.00 - 192.00 Good Fannings 187.00 - 189.00 Medium Fannings 185.00 - 187.00 Plain Fannings 170.00 - 180.00

DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 174.00 - 211.00 Dust 179.00 - 212.00 Churamoni Dust 174.00 - 242.00

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)