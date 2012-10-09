DHAKA Oct 9 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly auction on Tuesday after falling nearly 10 percent in the previous four sessions, on strong demand from buyers amid tight supplies, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 196.03 taka ($2.4) per kg against 190.67 taka at a sale last week, said an official at the country's largest tea broking firm, National Brokers Limited.

Around 1.86 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 5.20 percent unsold. That compared with 16.30 percent unsold in the previous auction, when 2.1 million kg was offered.

"Prices made a fairly good recovery this week following much more activity from all sections of the market," National Brokers said in its market report.

Around 2 million kg will be offered at the next auction on Oct. 16.

Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers.

Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 187.00 - 193.00 Medium Brokens 189.00 - 193.00 Small Brokens 191.00 - 196.00 Plain Brokens 175.00 - 180.00

FANNINGS Best Fannings 194.00 - 199.00 Good Fannings 190.00 - 193.00 Medium Fannings 188.00 - 190.00 Plain Fannings 175.00 - 180.00

DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 185.00 - 212.00 Dust 200.00 - 218.00 Churamoni Dust 200.00 - 250.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)