DHAKA, March 13 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose slightly at the penultimate auction of the current marketing year held on Wednesday after losing for the straight six sessions on dwindling supplies but end of season poor grades capped the upsize. The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose slightly to 194.35 taka ($2.5) per kg against 192.68 taka last week, an official at National Brokers Limited said. Nearly 759,000 kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 12.5 percent unsold, compared with 1.27 million kg offered with 18 percent unsold in the previous auction. The auction was delayed by a day due to strike on Tuesday. Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by domestic buyers. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 180.00 - 220.00 Small Brokens 190.00 - 230.00 Plain Brokens 120.00 - 160.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 270.00 - 300.00 Good Fannings 240.00 - 265.00 Medium Fannings 200.00 - 230.00 Plain Fannings 130.00 - 160.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 130.00 - 280.00 Dust 140.00 - 270.00 Churamoni Dust 190.00 - 270.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)