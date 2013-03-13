DHAKA, March 13 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose
slightly at the penultimate auction of the current marketing
year held on Wednesday after losing for the straight six
sessions on dwindling supplies but end of season poor grades
capped the upsize.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose slightly to 194.35
taka ($2.5) per kg against 192.68 taka last week, an official at
National Brokers Limited said.
Nearly 759,000 kg of tea were offered at Bangladesh's sole
auction centre in Chittagong, with 12.5 percent unsold, compared
with 1.27 million kg offered with 18 percent unsold in the
previous auction.
The auction was delayed by a day due to strike on Tuesday.
Tea sold at the Chittagong auction is mostly bought by
domestic buyers.
Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25
percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5
percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.
Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka
per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted
Medium Brokens 180.00 - 220.00
Small Brokens 190.00 - 230.00
Plain Brokens 120.00 - 160.00
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 270.00 - 300.00
Good Fannings 240.00 - 265.00
Medium Fannings 200.00 - 230.00
Plain Fannings 130.00 - 160.00
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 130.00 - 280.00
Dust 140.00 - 270.00
Churamoni Dust 190.00 - 270.00
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)