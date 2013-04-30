DHAKA, April 30 Tea prices in Bangladesh surged at the first auction of the new season on Tuesday on robust demand from local buyers for good quality crop, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 279.91 taka ($3.6) per kg against 164.56 taka in the last sale of last season, an official at National Brokers Limited said. Around 702,860 kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with nearly 20 percent unsold. "The first sale of the season commenced on a fairly good note with buyers following quality closely," National Brokers said in its market report. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 265.00 - 275.00 Small Brokens 270.00 - 285.00 Plain Brokens 230.00 - 250.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 295.00 - 300.00 Good Fannings 280.00 - 290.00 Medium Fannings 260.00 - 275.00 Plain Fannings 240.00 - 250.00 DUST Pekoe Dust 270.00 - 280.00 Red Dust 280.00 - 298.00 Dust 295.00 - 315.00 Churamoni Dust 305.00 - 343.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)